Eish! 15.11.2018 11:37 am

‘Six million dollar’ bridge divides Africans on Twitter

Citizen reporter
Bridge in Kenya. Picture: Twitter

While service delivery seems to be a problem across Africa, Kenyans think their governor took it too far with this ‘disaster’ of a bridge.

Kenyan Twitter dominated social media on Wednesday following a picture of governor Alfred Mutua inspecting a bridge he built for the people of Machakos County.

The pictures were shared by South African parody account @AdvBarryRoux with the caption: “Meanwhile, Kenya Governor Mutua launching a $6 million bridge. In my country bridges like this one are built by Nyoape boys to help us pedestrians cross to the other side of the mud.”

An exchange of words started between the First Lady and her followers, who slammed her for defending a “disaster”.

She said: “Two very clear photos. First: How [the] bridge was before. Second: Ongoing works. To verify, visit the actual area! We must stop pulling each other down. We must! Let’s rise together!”

Blogger Abraham Mutai also defended the bridge, saying the governor was not launching but inspecting its progress.

“It is 50% complete and it costs is less than $20,000. Shame on you (sic),” he told @AdvBarryRoux.

On why the people of Machakos attended an “inspection”, Mutai responded: “Governors in Kenya are pretty popular. Wherever they go, citizens gather to receive them and listen to them. So is Governor Mutua. He was passing by touring water projects… What do you want? He to ignore citizens? You sound so petty.”

But Kenyans were not backing down, @SduhMajola shared a picture of another bridge which apparently cost five million dollars.

Kenyans had a field day on Twitter, criticising governors who they accused of sleeping on the job. They used the hashtag #CongratulationsGovernor to share all the promises the governors allegedly failed to fulfil.

These are some of the tweets:

