‘Six million dollar’ bridge divides Africans on Twitter

Correction! This is a photo of the bridge b4 what it is now. It is currently under construction!

HE @DrAlfredMutua and I passed via there y/day 2 check it's progress on our way to Ngelani & Mks Sch 4 the blind to officially open 2 of the 24 boreholes opened y/day in the County. pic.twitter.com/8Ois4OPNaX — First Lady Machakos (@Machakos1stLady) November 14, 2018

An exchange of words started between the First Lady and her followers, who slammed her for defending a “disaster”.

She said: “Two very clear photos. First: How [the] bridge was before. Second: Ongoing works. To verify, visit the actual area! We must stop pulling each other down. We must! Let’s rise together!”

Two very clear photos. 1st. How bridge was before. 2nd. Ongoing works. To verify , visit the actual area! We must stop pulling each other down. We must! Let's rise together! pic.twitter.com/ENkTKUUdAa — First Lady Machakos (@Machakos1stLady) November 14, 2018

Blogger Abraham Mutai also defended the bridge, saying the governor was not launching but inspecting its progress.

“It is 50% complete and it costs is less than $20,000. Shame on you (sic),” he told @AdvBarryRoux.

On why the people of Machakos attended an “inspection”, Mutai responded: “Governors in Kenya are pretty popular. Wherever they go, citizens gather to receive them and listen to them. So is Governor Mutua. He was passing by touring water projects… What do you want? He to ignore citizens? You sound so petty.”

But Kenyans were not backing down, @SduhMajola shared a picture of another bridge which apparently cost five million dollars.

I hear this one was $5M…???????????????? pic.twitter.com/LMsZkiwNoh — Sduh (@sduhMajola) November 14, 2018

Kenyans had a field day on Twitter, criticising governors who they accused of sleeping on the job. They used the hashtag #CongratulationsGovernor to share all the promises the governors allegedly failed to fulfil.

These are some of the tweets:

@Machakos1stLady help thank My Governor for this world class bridge.. I can’t thank him personally since he blocked me ????#CongratulationsGovernor pic.twitter.com/msJHVuxbcQ — Benedict Kimotho (@BenedictKimotho) November 14, 2018

While i am busy searching for any just any achievement or improvement made in my county taita taveta..nothing absolutely nothing #CongratulationsGovernor — Ruthmwakesi (@ruthmwakesi) November 14, 2018

Early this year Nyeri county proposed a 200m house for the governor and a 20m GATE #CongratulationsGovernor — Sam Nyangowo (@SNyangowo) November 14, 2018

#CongratulationsGovernor wambora for turning embu county into the least developed county and turning our stadium into a grazing field and losing huge sums of money on gates and talent academies — @deejayderrick (@DeejayDerrick) November 14, 2018

No scandal has ever hurt me like this. It's right in my village. Ksh 5M was set aside for construction of the bridge. This structure was still there but very rusty, they just painted it blue and 3months later BOOM grand opening of a new bridge.#CongratulationsGovernor pic.twitter.com/2P0BRHVmHz — INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE (@allen_arnold) November 14, 2018

Meanwhile at Mwala hospital in Machakos county patient's life at risk. Pata shida chap chap #CongratulationsGovernor @DrAlfredMutua pic.twitter.com/GB7y1tHdp6 — Duke Marto (@martoduke) November 14, 2018

Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia together with County officials traveled in these SUVS to launch an iron sheet ECD class. County governments delivers #CongratulationsGovernor pic.twitter.com/UO8wytn39N — Duke Marto (@martoduke) November 14, 2018

