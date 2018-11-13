 
menu
Eish! 13.11.2018 01:24 pm

WATCH: Comedian makes own convertible bakkie as he can’t afford X-Class

Jabulane Khumalo

Matewu is raising eyebrows and laughter with his DIY dream ride.

Mpumalanga comedian Matewu has no time for self-pity despite not being able to afford the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie, reports Mpumalanga News.

Instead, he improvised and decided to take things to the next level by converting a bakkie into a convertible.

Check it out:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DRIVEN: Not enough class to this Mercedes-Benz bakkie 4.10.2018
Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie is a sexy beast 1.10.2018
Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie gets a dose of Thule 5.7.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.