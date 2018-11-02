 
Eish! 2.11.2018 04:19 pm

WATCH: Music mashup of Gigaba and parliament singing ‘It Wasn’t Me’

Citizen reporter
Former minister Malusi Gigaba. Image: Twitter/TimesLIVE

Former minister Malusi Gigaba. Image: Twitter/TimesLIVE

Another parliamentary music video has captured the essence of the minister’s time in cabinet.

In what has become something of an Mzansi tradition, another video genius has paid tribute to the lies and all-round dodginess of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba by doing a mashup video based on Shaggy’s hit It Wasn’t Me.

It also segues nicely into the local track Spirit by Kwesta feat Wale and finishes with a flourish from Justin Bieber singing Sorry.

“Is it too late now to say sorry?”

Yeah, probably.

Check it out for yourself.

