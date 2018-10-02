 
Eish! 2.10.2018 01:26 pm

Unknown women accused of robbing, drugging men in Hartebeespoort

Daleen van Manen
SunSquare drinks at 14 Stories Rooftop Bar. Picture: Supplied

Two men entertained three mystery ladies at an estate in Hartebeespoort and awoke to what would turn out to be an unusual series of events.

A resident of a complex in Hartebeestpoort, together with a friend, allegedly entertained three women and got a lot more than they bargained for last weekend.

Chairman of the Hartbeespoort community policing forum Romano van der Spuy told Kormorant that all attempts to trace the women have proved unsuccessful.

The morning after the party, the owner of the estate woke up in his home to find his Fiat Palio was missing. His friend woke up in front of the Atteridgeville police station in his damaged BMW. His wallet, iPad and watch were also missing, van der Spuy explained.

The two men said they have no recollection of the night before, and suspect their drinks may have been tampered with by the women.

Damage to the BMW is estimated at R150 000.

