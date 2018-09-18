First round of #GlobalCitizen ticket winners announced, Twitter reacts

Music fans across the nation have been in a perpetual state of anxiety over the upcoming Global Citizen Festival after finding out that you cannot buy tickets to the event, you can only win them.

In the announcement made months ago, the organisers explained that participants would have to download the official app and take the actions outlined in the app in order to rack up points to stand a chance to win tickets to the festival. Furthermore, only actions taken after a certain date would count towards the lucky draw.

Once the competition kicked off, social media users began incessantly Tweeting, Facebooking, emailing and more in an effort to score tickets to see the likes of Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Cassper Noyvest, Tiwa Savage, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi and more.

People were starting to worry because no winner announcements were being made, until today…

Has anyone won tickets for #GlobalCitizen yet? — PhD in Beyonce ???????? (@JinJa_Shole) September 18, 2018

Numerous winners took so social media to express their excitement about winning the highly coveted tickets.

I won tickets to the Global Citizen Festival ????????#GlobalCitizen — ???? (@Kene_xo_) September 18, 2018

I just won tickets to see Beyoncé !!! Someone wake me up ! ???????????????????????????????????? #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/TdyWyJqJFk — Sir Blue (@NathiNtshingila) September 18, 2018

Not everybody was left smiling however, seeing as not everyone who took action was rewarded with tickets.

Me looking at all the winners on #globalcitizen pic.twitter.com/rI93jFGAUS — Issa Lornz (@Lornieeeee) September 18, 2018

So I’m the only one who didn’t win?#globalcitizen — Naledi (@Naledi__m) September 18, 2018

All I want is to see Beyoncé ???????????????? #globalcitizen pic.twitter.com/r6m7E4rtyF — A Global Citizen (@LesegoShokane) September 18, 2018

My day was going so good until i saw people who won tickets to the #globalcitizen concert pic.twitter.com/Wo3mvX0Pca — Tshediso (@Ken_Hlenkosi) September 18, 2018

I hope Beyoncé pulls an “Andizi” on all those who won and bought tickets #globalcitizen pic.twitter.com/vioFmYK3n1 — A Global Citizen (@LesegoShokane) September 18, 2018

If you were still banking on winning tickets, don’t worry, the draw for tickets is not yet over.

According to Global Citizen, they will hold four ticket draws between 21 August and the festival in December. Each action earns you a certain number of Festival points. Once you have earned enough Festival points by taking action, you can use your points to enter into the raffle for the chance of winning a pair (2) of tickets.

They will then announce when the draws are happening, and notify winners the next day. Winners will have 72 hours after being notified to claim their tickets. To find out how many points you need to earn and the dates of the draws, sign up here.

