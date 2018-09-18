 
Eish! 18.9.2018 03:25 pm

First round of #GlobalCitizen ticket winners announced, Twitter reacts

Kaunda Selisho
Jay Z and Beyonce will form part of the line up for South Africa's first ever Global Citizen Festival | Image: Instagram

The first round of winners took to social media to express their excitement.

Music fans across the nation have been in a perpetual state of anxiety over the upcoming Global Citizen Festival after finding out that you cannot buy tickets to the event, you can only win them.

In the announcement made months ago, the organisers explained that participants would have to download the official app and take the actions outlined in the app in order to rack up points to stand a chance to win tickets to the festival. Furthermore, only actions taken after a certain date would count towards the lucky draw.

ALSO READ: Ntsiki Mazwai slams Global Citizen Festival

Once the competition kicked off, social media users began incessantly Tweeting, Facebooking, emailing and more in an effort to score tickets to see the likes of Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Cassper Noyvest, Tiwa Savage, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi and more.

People were starting to worry because no winner announcements were being made, until today…

Numerous winners took so social media to express their excitement about winning the highly coveted tickets.

Not everybody was left smiling however, seeing as not everyone who took action was rewarded with tickets.

If you were still banking on winning tickets, don’t worry, the draw for tickets is not yet over.

According to Global Citizen, they will hold four ticket draws between 21 August and the festival in December. Each action earns you a certain number of Festival points. Once you have earned enough Festival points by taking action, you can use your points to enter into the raffle for the chance of winning a pair (2) of tickets.

They will then announce when the draws are happening, and notify winners the next day. Winners will have 72 hours after being notified to claim their tickets. To find out how many points you need to earn and the dates of the draws, sign up here.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

