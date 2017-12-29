WATCH: The vosho accidents you’ll be seeing this season

Following the quick spread of the dance craze, videos of people unsuccessfully trying to do the notoriously difficult vosho have flitted past our screens as cautionary tales for some of us who can’t resist.

A nice thing about these vosho videos is that most of us can relate. A quick attempt at sinking to the ground and coming back up is a test of leg strength and balance that lets you know only a few people can pull this off.

Because we’re not all Olympic athletes, these are the vosho attempts you’ll be seeing at groove this December.

Vosho is killing our Youth guys 😭😭💔. pic.twitter.com/P24ATiwlga — Ravaza (@Mo_Blax) December 19, 2017

You don’t owe anyone a perfect VOSHO Etsa fela wena pic.twitter.com/vbTKycWiMU — Dr. Benji™✞ (@keBENJI) December 21, 2017

After doing Vosho and your legs go numb pic.twitter.com/rB3vpvK6bG — Dr. Benji™✞ (@keBENJI) December 21, 2017

Good luck to those brave enough to try this at home (or places of festive gathering).