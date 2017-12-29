 
Eish! 29.12.2017 09:43 am

WATCH: The vosho accidents you’ll be seeing this season

Citizen reporter
Zodwa Wabantu is the personality associated with the dance trend.

Deliver our youth from the vosho, for they do not know what they’re doing.

Following the quick spread of the dance craze, videos of people unsuccessfully trying to do the notoriously difficult vosho have flitted past our screens as cautionary tales for some of us who can’t resist.

A nice thing about these vosho videos is that most of us can relate. A quick attempt at sinking to the ground and coming back up is a test of leg strength and balance that lets you know only a few people can pull this off.

Because we’re not all Olympic athletes, these are the vosho attempts you’ll be seeing at groove this December.

Good luck to those brave enough to try this at home (or places of festive gathering).


