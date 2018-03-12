 
menu
CNS News 12.3.2018 02:02 pm

WATCH: EMPD officers fed up with no promotions

Paula-Ann Smit
EMPD officers gathered in front of their head office on Margaret Avenue this morning.

EMPD officers gathered in front of their head office on Margaret Avenue this morning.

The EMPD are demanding that officers receive their promotions today.

About 70 members of Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) gathered outside the head office on Margaret Avenue this morning (Monday) to voice their complaints, Kempton Express reports.

The officers are upset because, despite winning a court case that states they must receive higher ranks, this still has not happened.

READ MORE: EMPD accused of stealing car parts worth about R400k

According to Inspector Dominic Phala, representative of the group, this is not a protest. The group is merely insisting that at least 60 officers receive their higher ranks today.

The group insisted that the chief of police address them. As he failed to do so, they said they would be heading to Germiston to address “his bosses”.

EMPD accused of stealing car parts worth about R400k

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
EMPD accused of stealing car parts worth about R400k 9.2.2018
WATCH: ‘They took a R300 bribe from my driver’ 12.12.2017
Update: Charges against woman beaten by EMPD officers withdrawn 8.11.2017
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.