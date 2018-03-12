Teenager drowns at St Michael’s beach in KZN

A 15-year-old girl drowned at St Michael’s beach late last Saturday afternoon, South Coast Herald reports.

Jeremiah Jackson, NSRI Shelly Beach station commander, said duty crew were activated to assist the SAPS Search and Rescue and Med-Evac ambulance services who responded to the drowning.

“NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene, where they joined police and Med-Evac paramedics. The teen was found to be out of the water, and CPR efforts began. However, despite this, the girl was declared dead by paramedics,” said Jackson.

