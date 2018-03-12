 
menu
CNS News 12.3.2018 10:00 am

Three killed in N2 collision near Hibberdene, KZN

Sugan Naidoo
Photo by Netcare 911

Photo by Netcare 911

It is believed that the accident was a head-on collision.

Three people lost their lives in a collision on the N2 near Hibberdene in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday (Sunday) evening, South Coast Herald reports.

Netcare 911, together with fire and rescue, police and other ambulance services responded to the accident.

READ MORE: Head-on collision in Krugersdorp leaves two critical

“Reports from the scene indicate that two light motor vehicles collided, causing both vehicles to catch alight on impact,” said Shawn Herbst, spokesman for Netcare 911.

He added that once the fire had been extinguished, it was determined that three people had died in the collision.

The cause of the accident will be investigated by police. The road was closed to traffic.

Head-on collision in Krugersdorp leaves two critical

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Limpopo cops open culpable homicide case after five die in minibus taxi, bakkie crash 25.2.2018
Man miraculously escapes death in head-on collision with truck 1.2.2018
UPDATE: Family murdered, set alight in KZN named 22.12.2017
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.