Three killed in N2 collision near Hibberdene, KZN

Three people lost their lives in a collision on the N2 near Hibberdene in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday (Sunday) evening, South Coast Herald reports.

Netcare 911, together with fire and rescue, police and other ambulance services responded to the accident.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two light motor vehicles collided, causing both vehicles to catch alight on impact,” said Shawn Herbst, spokesman for Netcare 911.

He added that once the fire had been extinguished, it was determined that three people had died in the collision.

The cause of the accident will be investigated by police. The road was closed to traffic.

