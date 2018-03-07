Mpumalanga principal accused of molesting four boys

An 18-year-old boy was allegedly raped by his principal in his office last week, Mpumalanga News reports.

The police have confirmed that three other boys came forward accusing the principal of rape.

According to a statement released by the department of education, it is alleged that on March 3, 2018, the principal of Ligugu Secondary School sexually molested a boy learner within the school premises.

“The matter has been brought to the department’s attention by the Chief of the Community of Dondonald in the Gert Sibande District and the department appreciates his proactive and selfless leadership.

“The principal has since turned in a letter of resignation on Sunday of which the department rejected pending the allegations labelled against him. Children should at all times feel safe within the school premises, protected by the educators from any form of danger.

“We expect our educators to teach and protect the learners, and we hereby plead with them to refrain from such gross misconduct,” reads the statement.

The accused will also appear in front of a disciplinary committee and, should he be found guilty, he will have to face the consequences of his actions. He expected to appear at the May Flower periodical Court today after his arrest on Tuesday.

The department’s labour directorate has started conducting the investigations on the matter.

The department has already deployed officials from wellness and inclusive education who will work together with social workers in rendering counseling sessions to the learners and anyone who might be affected by the incident.

