Twenty suspects open fire and kill security officer in cold blood

A 23-year-old Hi-Tech Security officer did not stand a chance when he came across 20 suspects armed with AK-47s attempting to rob a Standard Bank ATM in Buskbuckridge, Mpumalanga early this morning, Lowvelder reports.

According to Hi-Tech Security Lowveld’s response manager Callum Mac Pherson, the officer was on his way to another call-out at around 03:00.

“He accidentally came across the men. They opened fire while he was in his vehicle and riddled him with bullets,” he said.

Police immediately arrived at the scene and another gun fight ensued with the suspects, who then fled the scene.

Hi-Tech Security Headquarters director Johnny Kerswill conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family of the security officer.

“We are not going to take this lying down, we have already changed our contingency plan and we are busy following up on strong leads.”

Updates to follow as they become available.

