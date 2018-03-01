KZN community pleads for police station

Concerned residents from Mzingazi and Nzalabantu have renewed their calls for a satellite police station which would operate in the area to reduce escalating crime rates, especially over weekends, Zululand Observer reports.

A group of senior citizens told the Zululand Observer the main problem is that this area falls under the jurisdiction of the Mbonambi police station, and the distance is a problem if speedy response to crime incidents is required.

Community Policing Forum (CPF) member and community leader, Sharon Mdletshe, said residents should support the CPF so that together they can assist in reporting crime activities, such as identifying places where drugs are being sold.

King Cetshwayo cluster spokesperson Captain Mbongeni Mdlalose said they are aware of the need for a police station in the area, but leaders of the community must try to meet with the Provincial Commissioner and the Department of Safety and Liaison over this issue.

He confirmed there had been a satellite police station in the area previously, but it was withdrawn because it was not safe for their members.

Mdlalose has promised the community that police vans would be deployed to patrol the area every day.

