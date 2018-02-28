Taxi in bus lane hits 3 cars in PTA

Ten people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Capital Park, Pretoria on Tuesday, Pretoria Moot Rekord reports.

A taxi allegedly driving in the bus lane along Paul Kruger street north, hit a vehicle making a turn in the Myburgh street intersection around 17:00, Lifeline medical emergency manager David Fourie said.

“The ten injured people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Fourie said the speeding taxi careened off to hit two cars parked at a nearby filling station then came to a rest against the wall.

