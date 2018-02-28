 
CNS News 28.2.2018 01:06 pm

Taxi in bus lane hits 3 cars in PTA

Robinson Nqola
The taxi was speeding in the bus lane, crashing into other vehicles.

The taxi, which was speeding, proceeded to hit two other cars that were parked at a nearby filling station.

Ten people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Capital Park, Pretoria on Tuesday, Pretoria Moot Rekord reports.

A taxi allegedly driving in the bus lane along Paul Kruger street north, hit a vehicle making a turn in the Myburgh street intersection around 17:00, Lifeline medical emergency manager David Fourie said.

“The ten injured people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Fourie said the speeding taxi careened off to hit two cars parked at a nearby filling station then came to a rest against the wall.

