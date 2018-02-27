Chatsworth stepdad accused of torture

Explosive allegations of abuse, similar to that kind documented in the ‘Baby Jamie’ case, have rocked the community after a 15-year-old boy who ran away from his home was found severely malnourished and with serious injuries by family members last week, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports.

Appalling details of physical abuse, torture, starvation, emotional abuse and neglect were revealed by the boy to his father and doctors, who treated him on Thursday after he ran away from his home in Chiltern Heights.

The boy allegedly told his father that his stepdad repeatedly beat him up and tortured him. The teenager further claimed his stepfather handcuffed him and used a second set of handcuffs to suspend him to the burglar guard before beating him up.

He claimed that his stepfather would handcuff him, bind his legs together with tape and hit him with a wooden stick. On one occasion, he alleged that his stepfather twisted his penis until it bled.

He also claimed that whenever his mother and stepfather left the house, he was left naked in the bathroom with his hands cuffed and his legs bound together with tape.

Another shocking allegation by the boy was that his stepfather used a blowtorch and heated a spoon with it and used the spoon to burn his tongue.

Communications officer of the eThekwini Inner South Cluster, Cpt Cheryl Pillay, said according to reports at Chatsworth SAPS, it is alleged that a 15-year-old child was assaulted by his stepfather.

“Due to the sensitivity of this case, no further information can be divulged. Police have prioritised this investigation and are engaging with relevant role-players to ensure the safety of the child,” she added.

Speaking to journalists in an exclusive interview, the boy’s father, who had not seen his son in two years, said he and his wife divorced five years ago and his two children, the boy and his nine-year-old daughter, lived in the custody of their mother and her second husband.

“My son was not allowed to see me after he lied in court that I attempted to murder him. When the court granted me visitation rights, I went to pick the children up and they refused to leave with me so I stayed away from them. It broke my heart but I knew that they were being threatened into not allowing me to see them but I did not expect the abuse to be physical until I saw my son the other day,” said the emotional father.

He said his son ran away and didn’t run to him because he felt bad about lying in court.

“I cannot believe what goes through an adult’s mind when they hurt innocent children. To hear that this happened to my own child and I could not protect him, breaks my heart. He told me that most of the abuse happened in front of his mother and little sister. I fear for the safety of my daughter, who is still in their custody. I pray that the authorities work fast in getting her out of the house before she is harmed any further. My son told me that she also was subjected to physical abuse recently but it was just the beginning for her,” said the boy’s father.

He added that doctors treated his son for injuries to the hip, head, knees, head, buttocks and eyes and he was also treated for malnutrition. The boy was then referred to RK Khan Hospital for x-rays and further treatment. He claimed he has not been enrolled in school this year, and was forced to stay at home while his sister was sent to school.

The father added that the relevant authorities are in the process of removing the other child from the custody of her mother and stepfather.

