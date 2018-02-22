Kidnapped children found dead

The bodies of missing siblings, 13-year-old Gabisile Shabani and 15-month-old Nkosikhona Welcome Ngwenya, have been found. They have been murdered, Witbank News reports.

Gabisile’s body was found in the bushes in Cullinan, Pretoria, while Nkosikhona’s body was retrieved by police divers from the Zaalkap River on the N4 Highway.

Police provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, said that a 32 year-old suspect has been arrested by the police.

The suspect has been charged for kidnapping and will appear at the Witbank Magistrate Court on Thursday, February 22.

The police are looking to make more arrests, as it is suspected that more people were involved in the siblings’ murder.

The kidnapping of Gabisile and Nkosikhona made headlines when three unknown men broke into their house and kidnapped the children on January 21.

For the past month, the community and police searched to find the missing children.

