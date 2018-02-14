House robbers sentenced to 230 and 163 years respectively

Two house robbers who terrorised Chancliff, Noordheuwel and Sugar Bush Estate residents for more than 10 years have finally been jailed for their crimes, Krugersdorp News reports.

As a result, the residents can rest assured that these criminals will do them no more harm.

Johannes Nkuna (37) and his brother Patrick (24) were arrested in December 2012 by the then Captain Chris Heyns.

The brothers are illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe who made a living by stealing small valuables and selling them.

One was arrested in Krugersdorp and the other in Kagiso.

The police linked the brothers to 20 house robberies by using fingerprints, identification parades and recovered stolen property.

On Tuesday, 6 February, both were sentenced in the Krugersdorp Regional Magistrates’ Court. Johannes was sentenced to 230 years in prison and Patrick to 163 years.

Heyns was promoted from Captain in August 2017 to Lieutenant Colonel and was transferred to Jabulani Police Station in Soweto, but has never given up on this case.

Heyns thanked the presiding magistrate, Magistrate Keith Page and Public Prosecutor, Micky Thesner, for their dedication as members of the Krugersdorp Justice Department to the outcome of this case and so many others in the past.

“It’s a clear indication of their commitment to the community of Krugersdorp,” said Heyns.

