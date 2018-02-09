13-year-old girl rescued from drug house in Krugersdorp

The Krugersdorp Police rescued a 13-year-old girl from a drug house in Burgershoop recently, and were infuriated when she was released into the custody of her sister, who is also believed to be a drug addict, Krugersdorp News reports.

“You wouldn’t believe how bruised her arms and legs were. Her poor little body was terribly battered,” said one of the witnesses on scene, who asked that her identity be kept secret out of fear of victimisation.

“We rescued her out of the hands of men who were planning to do goodness knows what to her.”

The police were tipped off by local community members who had seen the girl in a burnt house in the street hanging out with men much older than she was.

They planned the raid, found illegal substances in the house and took the girl out of those horrifying circumstances.

They then took her to the police station for debriefing.

In the meantime, community members destroyed the house and passers-by stripped the house of all its metal and wood, to sell.

The girl was then moved to the custody of her sister, whom many believe is also a drug addict.

“It was terrible news to hear that she was moved, and sadly we know that some addicts will sell anything and anyone to get their hands on their next fix.”

Taking the protests against drugs and prostitution on Monday, 22 January into account, the fight against drugs and prostitution is ongoing and community members have vowed to protest again if drastic changes in police, corruption, and crime aren’t made.

