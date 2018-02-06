Four arrested for Eskom fraud and money laundering

Members of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, arrested four suspects including a couple for fraud, theft and money laundering, Mpumalanga News reports.

David Mthethwa, a supplier who was arrested with his wife, Boniswa Mthethwa was approached by two Eskom employees, Mwabisa Ngxoba and Cinderella Moropane, who told him that he is still on their database and that he should submit invoices despite his contract with the company being terminated.

Mthethwa was allegedly instructed to deposit some of the funds to other accounts that they provided to him. An amount of R2.9 million was paid into his account.

The suspects will appear in court on March 29.

