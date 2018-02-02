Important notice to KZN customers paying their water bills via debit order

Ugu water account holders who use debit orders to pay their bills have been asked to make electronic payment directly, using Ugu Deposit account details, because of challenges with the recently launched billing system, South Coast Herald reports.

According to customer services head, Zimbini Ntlangula, debit orders would not be processed in February due to delayed integration with the banks. READ MORE: DA lays charges against Ugu municipality over ‘poisonous water’ Customers may also make use of any Easypay Point using an old invoice, and paying their average monthly usage amount. Ntlangula said this would ensure that customers’ debt does not escalate, and they are “not negatively affected by this process”.

Furthermore, the system consultants are on site and working tirelessly to ensure that this transition takes off as soon as possible.

“The municipality apologises unconditionally for this unforeseen glitch. One cannot over emphasis the importance of working together on this, we appreciate your patience and support.”

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.