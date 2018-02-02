Suspect wanted for raping teen twice in 11 months

Tembisa SAPS are appealing to members of the community to help with any information that could lead to the arrest of a wanted suspect, Tembisan reports.

According to Tembisa SAPS communication officer, Captain Manyadza Ralidzivha, the suspect is wanted in connection with a rape case.

“An 18-year-old woman alleged she was coming from a mall in Tembisa when she noticed she was being followed by an unknown man who hid his face with a cap. The woman tried to run but the suspect was too fast and grabbed her from behind,” said Ralidzivha.

Ralidzivha added the suspect then turned his cap backwards, and that was when the victim noticed it was the same guy who also raped her on March 16, 2017.

“He ordered her not to scream and took her to an open field next to the train station while threatening her with a knife. The suspect then raped her,” added Ralidzivha.

The police appeal to anyone who can identify the suspect to come forward.

If you have any information, contact Tembisa SAPS Detective Sergeant Tebogo Sesing on 071 201 9576.

