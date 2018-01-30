 
CNS News 30.1.2018 06:00 pm

DA Polokwane councillor shot outside her home

CNS Reporter
DA PR councillor, Tiny Chidi was shot outside her home in Polokwane on Monday night.

Councillor Tiny Chidi was rushed to a local hospital where she received emergency treatment, and is now in a stable condition.

DA provincial leader Jacques Smalle says Chidi was shot in the leg and hit on her head with a firearm during what he says is a suspected ‘sham hijacking’ near her home on Monday night in Polokwane, Bosveld Review reports

According to Smalle, the DA believe the circumstances of the attack suggest it could be ‘politically motivated’.

“Ms Chidi is currently investigating serious irregularities within Polokwane Local and Capricorn District Municipalities,” Smalle said in a statement.

Nothing was taken from her car and the perpetrators fled the scene after she refused to open her boot.

“The DA condemns this criminal act in the harshest terms and calls on law enforcement authorities to investigate all possible angles and leads. Ms Chidi has been instrumental in uncovering irregularities within Polokwane Local and Capricorn District Municipalities and has worked tirelessly to grow the DA in her wards,” Smalle said.

He went on further to say that the attack is “reflective of South Africa’s volatile political climate, which is marked by intolerance and in the most extreme of cases political killings”.

DA ward councillor gunned down in Cape Town

