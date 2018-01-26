Three municipal union members suspended

Three union representatives at uMfolozi Municipality have been suspended after allegedly boycotting a municipal meeting, Zululand Observer reports.

It is reported the three members of the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (MATU) were part of the meeting that was held at the municipal offices on 17 November last year.

One of the three, Mlungisi Ndlovu, accused Municipal Manager, Khulumokwakhe Gamede of refusing to table a detailed social contribution report.

“We were forced to leave the meeting to caucus about his refusal to table the report. After our caucus, we went back to the meeting, but we were refused access,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu believes that the main aim of their suspension is to silence them, as they have been vocal about various irregularities allegedly taking place within the municipality.

“I must say this, there has been plenty of nepotism taking place, and shortlisting of job applicants done twice if Gamede’s preferred candidate is not shortlisted,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said he received his suspension letter while he was away on leave.

“I took my leave on 15 December and on 17 December while I was at home, I received a letter stating that I had been suspended with pay for allegedly boycotting the meeting, but the letter doesn’t state when my hearing will be held,” he said.

uMfolozi Municipality spokesman Philani Khumalo referred the Zululand Observer to mayor Cllr Simangaliso Mgenge, but he could not be reached at the time of going to press.

