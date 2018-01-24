14-year-old raped by a neighbour in Orange Grove salon

An 18-year-old male and his sister are sought by Norwood police after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly raped in a salon on 17th Street in Orange Grove, Alex News reports.

The incident allegedly happened in November last year, but the case was only reported to the police on 14 January by the father of the victim.

According to the spokesperson for Norwood Police Station, Captain Elliot Tshivhase, the siblings allegedly coordinated the incident.

Tshivhase said the victim told police that the sister helped by locking both the victim and the suspect in the room where the incident took place.

“According to the victim, after the suspect finished raping her, he then called the sister to come and unlock the door.”

Asked why it took the victim until January to report this, Tshivhase cited fear as the possible cause of the delay. “The victim [in her statement] told the police that she was afraid to report this to her parents.

“We are not really sure why exactly she delayed to report her ordeal, but an investigation is under way,” he said.

The accused had not yet been arrested by 19 January, however, Tshivhase told the North Eastern Tribune that the case has been handed to their Family Crisis Investigation Services (FCIS).

Tshivhase said the accused teen will face a rape charge and his sister will be charged as an accomplice.

Police urge rape victims or residents to report their incidents as soon as possible so that arrests can be effected immediately. “This will help to administer medical treatment… while it is still early, especially in rape cases,” said Tshivhase.

Details: Norwood Police Station 011 483 4609.

