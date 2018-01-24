10 bursaries for female students

The Growth Institute, a workplace integrated training solutions company, is offering 10 bursaries worth R95 000 specifically to black females who would like to study towards an N1 certificate in engineering, Alex News reports.

The candidates should have recently finished matric and must live in Gauteng.

Successful candidates would receive a monthly stipend of R5 500 and R35 000 would go towards their training fees.

Director of the institute, Lekeleli Nthabane, said they have received an overwhelming response from interested candidates, and they needed companies who would help in hosting these youngsters.

In order to qualify for the fund, interested candidates would need to meet the following requirements:

Matriculated in 2017

Live in Gauteng and must be able to attend classes at the institution’s Northcliff campus

Must be South African candidates

Academic requirements are:

60 percent for mathematics

60 percent for English

60 percent for physical sciences

“Successful candidates are required to attend all classes and write all exams and tests as and when required to do so,” Nthabane said.

Interested applicants can apply on the institution’s website or email their CVs, ID copies and copies of their highest qualifications.

Details: growthinstitution.co.za/opportunities, study@growthinstitute.co.za

