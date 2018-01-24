 
menu
CNS News 24.1.2018 12:18 pm

10 bursaries for female students

CNS Reporter
The Growth Institute is offering bursaries to engineering hopefuls

The Growth Institute is offering bursaries to engineering hopefuls

The Growth Institute is offering 10 bursaries to female matriculants.

The Growth Institute, a workplace integrated training solutions company, is offering 10 bursaries worth R95 000 specifically to black females who would like to study towards an N1 certificate in engineering, Alex News reports.

The candidates should have recently finished matric and must live in Gauteng.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa notes ANC commitment to free higher education

Successful candidates would receive a monthly stipend of R5 500 and R35 000 would go towards their training fees.

Director of the institute, Lekeleli Nthabane, said they have received an overwhelming response from interested candidates, and they needed companies who would help in hosting these youngsters.

In order to qualify for the fund, interested candidates would need to meet the following requirements:

  • Matriculated in 2017
  • Live in Gauteng and must be able to attend classes at the institution’s Northcliff campus
  • Must be South African candidates

Academic requirements are:

  • 60 percent for mathematics
  • 60 percent for English
  • 60 percent for physical sciences

“Successful candidates are required to attend all classes and write all exams and tests as and when required to do so,” Nthabane said.

Interested applicants can apply on the institution’s website or email their CVs, ID copies and copies of their highest qualifications.

Details: growthinstitution.co.za/opportunities, study@growthinstitute.co.za

Ramaphosa notes ANC commitment to free higher education

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Strike looms in engineering sector 7.7.2017
WCape grants bursaries to 72 university students 22.4.2017
WCape government, Nedbank award 15 bursaries to students 26.3.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 (1) Lord Marshal

VALUE BET

RACE 2 (3) Kingston Mines

RACE MEETING

24 January Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.