Centurion toddler killed in car accident

A three-year-old girl was killed and four others sustained moderate injuries in a car accident in Centurion on Sunday evening, Centurion Rekord reports.

ER24 reported the vehicle crashed on the corner of the R511 and M26 in Erasmia last night.

It is believed that the three-year-old child was ejected from the vehicle, said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the girl and she was declared dead on the scene.”

Van Huyssteen said the accident victims were transported to hospital for further medical care.

The exact details surrounding the incident will form part of a police investigation.

