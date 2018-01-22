Woman’s toes cut off in attack

Cornelia Grobler (62) has been treated at Witbank Hospital since Monday, January 15, after she and her husband survived an attack on Friday, January 12, Witbank News reports.

Grobler and her husband, Gert Peo (55), who live in a quiet neighbourhood, took a walk to the convenience store on Monday evening to buy a cool drink.

On their way to the shop, a white VW Golf driven by three men stopped next to them.

The men, who were armed, allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and shouted to Gert: “Run or we kill you.”

Gert tried to distract the men, and was shot in his thighs.

While Gert lay on the ground, the men forced Grobler into the car and drove away.

The neighbourhood watch in Ermelo were immediately informed about the incident.

One of the community members drove 2 kilometres out of Ermelo, which is where he found Grobler lying next to a dirt road.

Grobler had eight of her toes removed during the incident, as well as a skull fracture.

She was taken to Ermelo Hospital, where she underwent surgery, before being transferred to receive further treatment.

