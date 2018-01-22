Animal hero raises thousands during hunger strike

An animal rights activist from Montana, Pretoria, has raised more than R130 000 in his 20-day hunger strike, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

“I will not eat, so they [animals] can,” Herman H Le Roux said at the start of his animal fundraiser in December.

Le Roux had aimed to raise R20 000 for hungry animals at shelters throughout Pretoria, but by day 10 he had already raised R30 000 from donations and auctions via social media platform Facebook.

“The support I received was unbelievable,” Le Roux said.

“I was getting really hungry by day 10, but was determined to see it through.”

Le Roux reviewed his target to R50 000 as the funds kept rolling in and soon he had surpassed R100 000.

“Money from the auctions are still coming in, but so far I have managed to raise more than R130 000,” he said.

Le Roux bought and distributed 2.5 tons of food to several animals shelters. R15 000 was donated to sterilisations projects and more than R44 000 to other charities.

He said that not eating for so long was tough and that he felt sick and nauseous by day 17. But he is prepared to do it again.

“Seeing what a difference it has made in the lives of so many animals and the people who care for them … it is truly heartwarming.”

