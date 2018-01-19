Flash your skills at Sibikwa

The 10-week introduction to photography course will be held at the premises on Liverpool Road, Benoni City Times reports.

This training project is targeted at out-of-school-out-of-work youth (between 18 and 26 years old), and will give eight participants the opportunity to gain the basic technical and visual literacy skills of digital photography.

While the emphasis of the workshop will be on capturing live performances, participants will also be trained in developing their own stories and conceptualising them in photographic projects in and around their communities.

The project will also assist participants in compiling and finalising a photography portfolio and provide information on how to enhance skills and topics of relevance for future careers.

Those interested in the project are invited and encouraged to attend an introductory meeting on Monday (January 22) at 10am at the centre.

Preference will be given to those living within the Ekurhuleni area.

For more information, contact Sibikwa on 079 706 2329 or email michael@sibikwa.co.za

