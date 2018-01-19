Dumped potatoes a welcome sight

Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, EMPD spokesperson, said that on the evening of January 17, officers from the EMPD Bromberg Precinct came across the discovery, Benoni City Times reports.

“[They were] met with the scary sight of dozens of local people helping themselves to potatoes lying on the side of the road,” Kgasago said.

“Apparently, the thousands of loose potatoes were deliberately and illegally dumped.”

He said officers were concerned about the people’s safety at that time of the night, and possible health risks associated with the dumped goods.

“The dumped potatoes showed no sign of being bad, but a health risk could be lurking as it is evident they would be cooked and consumed.”

