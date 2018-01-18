INFOGRAPHIC: Sharp rise in dumped PTA babies

The number of abandoned babies in Pretoria had risen sharply towards the end of last year, said a local NGO, Centurion Rekord reports.

Five were found dumped in November alone, said Tahiyya Hassim, director of New BeginningZ, which runs a shelter for abandoned children.

READ MORE: Abandoned three-day-old baby found partially buried, steals hearts in PE

This had brought he number of babies found throughout 2017 to at least 11.

Hassim said young mothers who did not want to keep their babies were welcome to bring them to the Laudium-based NGO.

“In November, we had a total of five new intakes. This December, however, we were unusually quiet actually with only one new baby,” she said.

She said the NGO offered a variety of services for children and youth.

“It is a crèche, provides aftercare to children and adoption assistance,” she said.

She said last January, two babies were abandoned in Sunnyside.

In March, a foetus was found in a dustbin in Queenswood in the Moot and a baby was dumped on a pavement in Soshanguve in May.

In June, twin babies were found dead at an illegal dumpsite in Mamelodi.

The following month, a dead baby was found in Mamelodi East near Balebogeng primary school and another in a dustbin in Olievenhoutbosch.

In July, a foetus was found in a dustbin in Danville, Pretoria West.

In September, Hi Risk medical found a foetus in Erasmuskloof near Hoërskool Waterkloof.

And in November, ER24 paramedics discovered a foetus in a rubbish bin in Centurion.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.