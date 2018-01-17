Man arrested with fraudulent documents in Durban CBD

The long arm of the law caught up with a local 44-year-old man after he was recently found in possession of various fraudulent documents on St Georges Street in the Durban Central area, Overport Rising Sun reports.

According to official police reports, the suspect was found in possession of unauthorised documents that included 87 original SA identity documents, 43 bank statements, 67 payslips and in addition to this, Home Affairs documents as well.

The arrest was effected by the super-sleuth cops of the Durban Central Crime Prevention Unit and Durban Public Order Policing Unit, who are on a mission to tackle all crime related incidents in Durban and surrounding areas.

Provincial police spokeswoman Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that a case of possession of suspected stolen property was currently under investigation at the Durban Central police station.

“It is alleged that the 44-year-old man was arrested in St Georges Street after being found in possession of fraudulent documents which included IDs, payslips, bank statements and ID photos. He appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court and investigations are continuing,” Mbhele further stated.

The police officers were highly commended for their efficiency and quick response, which led to the arrest and recovery of documents. The public is urged to note that although fraud comes in many forms, there are ways in which they can protect themselves from falling prey to some scams. The following tips can assist in this regard:

Do not give out any personal information or details to any organisation or people calling you. It is essential to first verify their credentials.

Try to destroy receipts bearing your personal details on them. Always remember that identity fraudsters do not need much information in order to get their job done.

Should you receive bills, invoices or receipts for items, which you have not purchased, do not remain mum! Report the incident as soon as possible as you may be a victim of identity theft.

Try to keep up-to-date with recent fraud incidents, scams and alerts.

By any chance, if you have been a victim of fraud, do be aware of recovery fraud. This is when fraudsters pretend to be an attorney or a police officer and tell you that they can help recover the money you have already lost.

