Help SAPS find KZN robbery suspect

Empangeni detectives request assistance from the public in solving a number of house burglaries in Empangeni over the festive period in which a single suspect was involved, Zululand Observer reports.

Police are looking for the man whose image was captured on a home security camera system in Empangeni during a brazen daylight house robbery.

READ MORE: Former Bafana captain sleeps through house robbery

Video footage of the man breaking into the home can be viewed on the Zululand Observer’s website.

Police believe the man in question may have information regarding other home burglaries that occurred over the festive period.

He is an African male, about 30 years old, approximately 1.8 metre in height and light in complexion.

Members of the public are urged to contact Constable Nzuza of the Empangeni Detective Unit on 060 8044855 or 035 7971940 should they have any information.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.