Pakistani national found with throat slit in Durban south

Mystery still surrounds the cold-blooded killing of a Pakistani national, who went missing a day before his death in November 2017, Chatsworth Rising Sun reports.

The family of 25-year-old Umar Farooq believe that the murder case is not receiving much attention and feel that the perpetrators of the heinous crime may not be brought to book.

Umar, who arrived from Pakistan in 2009, was a professional barber. His body was found at Du Casse Park, at the corner of Stella Road and Parkside Road in Hillary, Durban south.

READ MORE: Woman’s throat cut by ex

Speaking to his brother, Aamar Farooq, he described Umar as a man with a big heart. “He was kind, gentle and always helped anyone in need,” he said.

Police are appealing for any information that could solve the murder and lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. According to communications officer of Bellair SAPS, W/O Prakash Kumar, police were notified about the body which was found at Du Casse Park.

“An ambulance was called out. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The deceased sustained a stab wound to the neck. Any information in connection with this case will assist in providing the family with closure,” Kumar said.

A case of murder has been opened at Bellair SAPS and if anyone has information regarding the incident, they can contact W/O Kumar on 031 451-2807.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.