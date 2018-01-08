Nine hurt in three-vehicle collision in Centurion

Nine people were injured in a collision between two taxis and a car in Centurion on Monday morning, Centurion Rekord reports.

ER24 emergency service spokesperson Russel Meiring said the collision happened on Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

“ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene and found occupants from all three vehicles walking around on the scene,” he said.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that nine people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Meiring said nine people were treated on scene and transported to various provincial hospitals.

