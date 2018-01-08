Ekurhuleni roads claim 44 lives over festive season

According to Benoni City Times, the breakdown of casualties is as follows:

Pedestrians – 21

Passengers – 13

Drivers – 7

Motorcyclists – 2

Cyclists – 1

“The number of pedestrians killed included two seven-year-old boys and one eight-year-old girl,” said EMPD spokesperson, Chief Supt Wilfred Kgasago.

“Nine of the 21 pedestrians killed died on the freeways – three on the N3, three on the N12 and three on the R21.”

He said based on the physical evidence at the scenes, the fatal accidents can be attributed to drunk driving, excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving, bad attitude of drivers, and failure on the part of pedestrians to take proper care when crossing freeways.

“In terms of categorisation of accidents according to types of roads, 24 were killed on national roads (including 10 pedestrians), seven on provincial roads and 13 on CBD/suburban roads.”

Kgasago said 4 653 summonses were issued for documentation, equipment on vehicles, defects and moving violations.

Arrested

A total of 207 drivers were arrested for drinking and driving.

Eighteen drivers were arrested for excessive speeding.

“A total of 58 complaints were received via the EMM Control Centre involving fireworks, to which the metro police responded and either gave a verbal warning or found the places quiet.”

