One woman critical, three injured after head-on collision on R71

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find both light motor vehicles on the side of the road, Bosveld Review reports.

“The occupants had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found seated on the side of the road,” he explained.

Meiring says paramedics assessed the patients and found that one patient, a woman, was found to be in a critical condition.

Three other patients, a woman and two men, were found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured woman provided with advanced life support interventions, before they were transported to hospitals in Tzaneen for further treatment,” Meiring explained.

