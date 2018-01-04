 
CNS News 4.1.2018 10:18 am

Woman brutally murdered in Ramaphosa, Ekurhuleni

CNS Reporter
The murder weapon was found inside a bucket of water.

The community of Ramaphosa is reeling from shock after a 29-year-old woman was killed on Christmas Day allegedly by her boyfriend.

According to the Reiger Park, Boksburg SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Mashudu Phathela, officers arrived at the woman’s shack at Amakhulu Street and discovered the deceased lying in a pool of blood with her throat cut, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

“It is believed that the couple were drunk and they had an argument. The perpetrator used a bread knife which was found inside a bucket of water.

“She was certified died at the scene,” he said.

“Quick-thinking community members launched a manhunt for the suspect, and they managed to arrest the 32-year-old boyfriend within 45 minutes,” Phatela said.

The suspect was charged with murder, and appeared in court on January 2.

The case was postponed for further investigation.

