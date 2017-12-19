 
CNS News 19.12.2017 04:29 pm

Zikalala warns errant liquor traders

CNS Reporter
MEC Sihle Zikalala Photo by Muzi Zincume

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala has instructed the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Liquor Authority to get tough on anyone who fails to comply with liquor laws during the festive season, Zululand Observer reports.

Zikalala said his department will not hesitate to revoke trading licences should the need arise.

He said he was looking forward to the economic spinoffs that would be generated in the province during the festive season as scores of holidaymakers descend on the region.

“We are equally mindful of the need to promote responsible behaviour at all times.

“As a department, we are responsible for regulating the trade and consumption of liquor as well as promoting responsible consumer behaviour.”

poll

