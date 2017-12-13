WATCH: Eygptian singer jailed for suggestively eating a banana in a music video

Shaimaa Ahmed, 25, professionally known as Shyma, was arrested last month after the video caused an outrage in her conservative country.

In the racy video, she appears in underwear while suggestively eating a banana and other fruit.

On Tuesday, she was found guilty of inciting debauchery and publishing an indecent film.

The video’s director was also sentenced to two years in prison in absentia.

Shyma had apologised before her arrest to people who took her I Have Issues song “in an inappropriate way”.

“I didn’t imagine all this would happen, and I would be subjected to such a strong attack from everyone,” she wrote on Facebook.

Watch the music video below:

