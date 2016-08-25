Be careful what you throw in a bin

A security company has warned Pretoria residents to be careful what they put in the rubbish bin, Centurion Rekord reports.

The warning follows an episode in which a recycler was found in possession of a copy of an ID and bank cards that did not belong to him.

Hi-Risk Unit security’s Arthur Crewe said his security guards were investigating a house robbery in the east of Pretoria when they were pointed in the direction of a man pushing a trolley full of recyclable material.

A witness had alleged the man was at the home during the robbery.

He said the guards got the man’s permission to search his trolley and found ladies’ underwear, bank statements and ID copies.

Crewe said: “There was even a ladies’ bag full of (used) sanitary pads, which was disgusting.”

He said anyone who found intact credit cards, IDs, cheque books and retail cards posed a threat to the owner.

He said when the man was asked what he was doing with the panties and pads, he said he kept them because the lady was special to him.

Crewe said residents should be aware of what they put in the bin because they never know what such discoveries could be made by a person rummaging the bin for recyclable materials.

“We have noticed that people just throw their personal items in the bin, which puts them at risk,” said Crewe.

“Bank cards and IDs can be used to open accounts under the owner’s name.”

“Those guys (recyclers) are looking for information, not just things to recycle.”

Crewe warned that residents in upmarket suburbs were targeted.

“These guys often go to Waterkloof and Garsfontein because they have noticed people there just dump their stuff (without destroying it).

With the permission of the man, Hi-Risk returned the personal items to the owner.

Crewe said the man was helpful in trying to track down the robbers.

Crewe provided the following tips on dealing with personal items:

– Shred or burn personal documents

– Cut bank and retail cards up into pieces

– Tear or cut underwear into pieces before throwing it away

– Flush sanitary pads or condoms down the toilet

– Place recyclables and electronics in separate bins or bags

– Caxton News Service