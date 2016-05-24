 
Business News 24.5.2016 04:59 pm

Masonite breakthrough saves 1 000 KZN jobs

CNS reporter/Ronelle Munagroo
The loss of thousands of jobs at the Masonite factory has been averted. PHOTO: Estcourt and Midlands News.

The company’s board started a business rescue process last December, which led to buyers being found and jobs retained.

More than a thousand people will retain their jobs after Masonite announced last week that the business rescue process it had been engaged in had led to a win/win solution for all stakeholders, Estcourt and Midlands News reported.

The wide search for a solution has resulted in new owners with e KwaZulu-Natal roots and a long-term plan for the company. This outcome ensures the protection of more than 1 000 jobs and means the business will continue to be active in Estcourt.

The board of the timber and hardboard company decided to begin its business rescue process last year December and in January requested the JSE Limited to suspend trading in its shares with immediate effect.

As a result of a number of factors, including the impact on the company’s business after an explosion at its Estcourt mill in June 2014, a very difficult trading environment and rapidly increasing costs at the mill, Masonite continued to operate at a loss during 2015, according to the local paper.

However, as a result of these factors, Masonite’s anticipated cash flow indicated that it was unlikely to pay all of its debts, as they were due within the six months that followed.

Business rescue practitioner Pierre Berrange noted: “We have been able to create a viable alternative to shutting down the mill – a significant and positive outcome. The sale ensures local ownership and a commitment to KZN, and Estcourt in particular.”

