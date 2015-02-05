Zimbabwe man sentenced in Botswana

According to court documents, Hendfrey Ncube submitted forged documents to the country’s immigration and national registration department in 1999 to get the documents.

Ncube was subsequently issued with the Botswana identity card and passport.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum jail sentence of three years.

Magistrate Pricilla Ditlhong said Ncube knew it was wrong to knowingly submit forged documents to get the registration card and passport.

Ncube, a former chef, went on to lie for 15 years, Ditlhong said.