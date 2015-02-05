 
menu
Africa 5.2.2015 01:30 pm

Zimbabwe man sentenced in Botswana

Sapa
File photo. A Zimbabwean holds a national flag. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER JOE

File photo. A Zimbabwean holds a national flag. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER JOE

A Zimbabwean man was on Thursday sentenced to 18 months in jail by the Gaborone Village Magistrate’s Court for illegally obtaining a Botswana passport and national identity card.

According to court documents, Hendfrey Ncube submitted forged documents to the country’s immigration and national registration department in 1999 to get the documents.

Ncube was subsequently issued with the Botswana identity card and passport.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum jail sentence of three years.

Magistrate Pricilla Ditlhong said Ncube knew it was wrong to knowingly submit forged documents to get the registration card and passport.

Ncube, a former chef, went on to lie for 15 years, Ditlhong said.

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.