Central Africa Republic probing ex-president Bozize for ‘rebellion’

Central African Republic prosecutors said Monday an investigation had been launched into former president Francois Bozize, whom the government accuses of plotting a coup ahead of elections last month.

“A judicial inquiry has been opened (into Bozize) with regard to current acts of destabilisation and rebellion,” public prosector Laurent Lengande said in a statement.

On December 19, the government accused Bozize of mounting “an attempted coup” with the help of armed groups, eight days before the troubled country held presidential and legislative elections.

Three armed groups had forced an alliance and were advancing on Bangui, it said. The UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA said the following day that the advance had been halted or rolled back.

Bozize, who denies the government’s allegations, came to power in a coup in 2003 before he himself was overthrown in 2013 and the country spiralled into conflict along sectarian lines.

The 74-year-old former general slipped back into the country in December 2019 after years in exile, sparking fears that he planned to mount a violent comeback.

He was barred from contesting the December 27 vote by the CAR’s top court as he was the target of a 2014 arrest warrant for alleged murder and torture and was under UN sanctions.

His absence left incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadera, 63, as clear frontrunner.

However, the vote has been attacked by the political opposition in CAR as lacking legitimacy.

It could not take place in many areas — two-thirds of the country is controlled by armed groups.

According to official figures, voting did not take place in 29 of the country’s 71 sub-prefectures (sub-divisions of large administrative districts), and only partly so in six others.

In many areas, militia groups hampered the organisation of the elections and intimidated voters, according to local leaders and UN workers who asked not to be named.

In addition, thousands of people were prevented from voting or never received their voting cards because of the lack of security.

The definitive results from the first round are not expected before January 18, and if there is no outright winner a runoff will be held on February 14.

