Mozambican army unable to quell the insurgency – experts

PREMIUM!
Mozambican army unable to quell the insurgency – expertsAfrica 3 hours ago
The militants turned a football pitch in a village into an ‘execution ground’, where they decapitated and chopped up bodies of villagers, according to the Mozambican state media.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule
Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality
World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?
Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert
Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal