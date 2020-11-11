 
 
Mozambican army unable to quell the insurgency – experts

Africa 3 hours ago

The militants turned a football pitch in a village into an ‘execution ground’, where they decapitated and chopped up bodies of villagers, according to the Mozambican state media.

Brian Sokutu
11 Nov 2020
04:54:29 AM
Mozambique troops have been fighting against a jihadist insurgency since 2017. AFP/ADRIEN BARBIER

The bloodbath seen in a reign of terror unleashed this week in northern Mozambique’s gas- and mineral-rich Cabo Delgado province, where more than 50 civilians were reportedly gruesomely beheaded by Islamic State-linked militants, is set to be intensified in the coming weeks, with a weak Mozambican army unable to quell the insurgency, according to experts. Amid unconfirmed reports claiming that South African and United Kingdom forces were involved in the retraining of Mozambican soldiers – hit by low morale – department of defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini was yesterday not available for comment, with department of international relations and cooperation’s Lunga...

