SA politicians join call for end to police brutality in Nigeria

Trade unions and political parties in South Africa have extended their support in the fight against police brutality in Nigeria. This in light of the two-week protests in Nigeria, calling for the disbandment of the rogue police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), who have been accused for robbing, torturing, and killing well-dressed young people whom the officers claimed to have acquired money illegally.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo, said the party was joining in solidarity with the young people who were at the forefront in the fight. He referred to them as the “young lions of Nigeria”.

Pambo said bad governance was to blame for the emergence of rogue terrorist formations in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has seen seven successful military takeovers of governance. The EFF calls on the South African government, the African Union, and the and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to send a strong message to the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari administration to desist from human rights abuse, arrests, detention and torture of protestors,” Pambo said.

One of South Africa’s biggest trade unionist, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), condemned the attack launched against the protesters in Nigeria, and further demanded an end to police brutality and all related abuses nationwide.

Cosatu’s Sonia Mbunda-Kaziboni said: “The federation stands unwavering against any form of human rights violation globally, more so when it involves opening fire on innocent people. Cosatu is further outraged by the incident where soldiers opened fire on protestors in the Lekki district of the commercial capital of Lagos shooting at least two people. Amnesty International has said at least fifteen people had been killed since the protests began.”

Nigerian nationals living in South Africa were seen on Wednesday protesting in the streets of Pretoria in solidarity with Nigerian youths who were protesting against police brutality and the controversial, now disbanded SARS.

The President of the Nigeria Union of South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, said he was delighted to see many South Africans at the march in solidarity with the nationals and requested President Cyril Ramaphosa and all political officials to speak up against police brutality in Nigeria by forming alliance with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Police are meant to protect and give security. We cannot count on them to do so if they attack innocent people. We cannot remain silent when live ammunition is fired on peaceful protestors. We will continue to march in solidarity with our young people in Nigeria. We want to thank South Africans for playing their part on social media to ending SARS. The support has been tremendous,” Olubajo said.

Olubajo said once the union has obtained a permit to march, they would approach various sectors in the country to request joining forces to end SARS.

-sonrin@citizen.co.za

