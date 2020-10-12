Building collapses in Nigeria, killing eight

Eight people died when a building collapsed in Nigeria’s densely populated economic hub Lagos, the emergency services said Monday.

The cause remains unknown but building collapses are common in Africa’s most populous country, where millions live in dilapidated properties and construction laws are routinely ignored.

“Unfortunately, eight victims were recovered dead, six adult males and two females” the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) tweeted after the collapse on Sunday.

Ten people were severely injured and taken to hospital, while 10 others were lightly injured, the agency added.

The incident happened at a building under construction in Ikoyi, a wealthy area of Lagos.

“The cause of collapse is yet to be ascertained but efforts are presently ongoing by LASEMA and other responders towards salvaging the situation,” the city’s emergency services said.

In March, 20 people died in the collapse of a building housing a nursery and primary school.

