Boko Haram kill 4 in Nigeria village raid: residents

Boko Haram jihadists have executed four people and abducted two others in a raid on a village in northeast Nigeria, residents said Saturday.

Fighters stormed into Balumri village, 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri on Friday evening, slaughtering four male residents and abducting two others, inhabitants said.

“They (Boko Haram) slit the throats of four people and took away two others,” Balumri resident Bura Abdiye said.

“They sneaked into the village on foot after leaving their vehicles at some distance,” he said. The jihadists looted food supplies before withdrawing an hour later, Abdiye said.

Umara Kyari gave the same account, saying Balumri residents were leaving the village for fear of renewed attack.

“After burying the four slain victims of the attack, residents of Balumri are fleeing,” Kyari said.

In an earlier incident on Thursday, Boko Haram fighters also shot dead two Balumri residents as they worked on their farms outside the village, according to Abdiye and Kyari. The area has been repeatedly attacked by Boko Haram jihadists.

The decade-long insurgency in northeast Nigeria has killed around 35,000 people, displaced some two million, and spilt over into neighbouring countries.

Boko Haram has been notorious for carrying out brutal attacks on civilians, abducting people, and unleashing suicide bombers on motor parks, mosques and schools.

A splinter faction loyal to the Islamic State group has ratcheted up attacks against the military since last year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.