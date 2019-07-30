Sudanese opposition inspects killing ground in North Kordofan

A negotiating team from Sudan’s opposition coalition, Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), has travelled to and inspected the site where five people, including four students, were killed in North Kordofan by security forces during a student protest.

The sudden trip was to show solidarity with the victims amid calls within the coalition to suspend negotiations with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) following Monday’s killings, the Sudan Tribune reported.

Tuesday’s talks on the constitutional declaration between the military council and the opposition may or may not take place pending an assessment by the FFC negotiating team of the area in El Obeid where the bloody crackdown on the youth protesters took place.

If the assessment so outlines, the talks can be postponed indefinitely according to the negotiating team.

The killing of the five protesters has created a rift within the opposition groups as the Sudanese Communist Party called to suspend the negotiations and escalate popular pressure on the TMC, while others like the National Umma Party pointed an accusing finger to partisans from the regime of ousted former President Omar Al Bashir.

– African News Agency

