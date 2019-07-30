UN envoy calls for Libyan ceasefire, warns of ‘terrorist haven’

The Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ghassan Salame has called for a ceasefire over the Muslim holiday of Eid Al Adha in August and warned of the consequences if the fighting in the North African country continued.

Salame told the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday that a meeting between the various political stakeholders to discuss an end to the ongoing fighting was essential if the country was to avoid becoming a haven for terrorist groups.

He also said that any truce should be accompanied by an exchange of prisoners, the release of detainees and the exchange of the remains of those killed in combat, UN News reported.

Forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa Hafter’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) invaded the capital Tripoli in early April after travelling from the east of the country to “liberate” it from what they described as “terrorists”.

The ongoing fighting between the LNA and troops loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has left over 1,000 people dead and displaced thousands more.

The GNA reported that over the weekend five doctors were among the latest casualties after they were killed in southern Tripoli following an air-strike by the LNA.

Libya’s political instability and insecurity, as rival governments battle for political control and a myriad of militias fight each other for territorial supremacy, has left a vacuum which religious extremists, including the Islamic State, have filled as they attempt to establish a Sharia state.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.