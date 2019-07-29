Boko Haram militants gun down 23 mourners at Nigerian funeral

Twenty-three mourners attending a funeral in Nigeria’s Borno State have been gunned down by Boko Haram jihadists.

During the weekend attack, gunmen on three motorbikes opened fire on a group of men as they walked back from a funeral in Nganzai district near the state capital Maiduguri, the East African reported local militia leader Bunu Bukar Mustapha saying.

Last week, two other people were also killed outside Maiduguri while last September eight people were killed in the Nganzai area by the militants.

Borno State has been the focal point of an insurgency by Boko Haram which has carried out repeated attacks on civilians and security forces as well as mass kidnappings after the group began fighting the Nigerian government in 2009 in an attempt to establish an Islamic State.

Chad, Niger and Cameroon have been dragged into the neighbouring conflict, which has now claimed 27,000 lives and displaced two million people.

– African News Agency

